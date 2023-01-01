Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tenders in
Greenbrae
/
Greenbrae
/
Chicken Tenders
Greenbrae restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Half Day Cafe
848 College Ave, Kentfield
No reviews yet
CHICKEN TENDER
$6.95
More about Half Day Cafe
Gott's Roadside
302 Bon Air Center, Greenbrae
No reviews yet
Kids Chicken Tenders (3)
$8.99
Chicken, buttermilk-dipped, breaded, fried crisp & served with house-made ranch plus your choice of kid-sized fries or veggies, and a kid-sized drink.
More about Gott's Roadside
