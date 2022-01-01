Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry chicken in Greenbrae

Go
Greenbrae restaurants
Toast

Greenbrae restaurants that serve curry chicken

Item pic

 

Viks Chaat | SF2BAY

143 Kent Avenue, Kentfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Curry Family Size$22.00
Sides sold separately.
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Chicken Curry Side$9.95
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
Chicken Curry Dinner$18.75
Comes with basmati rice, Roti (whole wheat bread), Dal or Beans, Achar (pickles)
More about Viks Chaat | SF2BAY
Item pic

 

Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY

143 Kent Avenue, Kentfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Curry Dahl$17.00
Burma Superstar’s special curry with yellow beans ( Chicken is on the bone).
More about Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY
Item pic

 

Nippon Curry | SF2BAY

143 Kent Avenue, Kentfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Katsu Curry$17.00
Tender white meat chicken breast hand-battered, breaded, and deep-fried; served with curry, rice, and pickles
Items to be warmed. Instructions included.
More about Nippon Curry | SF2BAY

Browse other tasty dishes in Greenbrae

Curry

Baklava

Vegetarian Sandwiches

Pastries

Hummus

Dolma

Mahi Mahi

Chicken Curry

Map

More near Greenbrae to explore

Mill Valley

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

San Rafael

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

San Anselmo

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Larkspur

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Corte Madera

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ross

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston