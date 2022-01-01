Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sticky rice in
Gretna
/
Gretna
/
Sticky Rice
Gretna restaurants that serve sticky rice
NOODLES
Banana Blossom
500 9th St, Gretna
Avg 4.4
(967 reviews)
Mango & Sticky Rice
$9.00
More about Banana Blossom
Tan Dinh
1705 Lafayette,Ste A, Gretna
No reviews yet
Sticky Rice w Tofu
$16.00
More about Tan Dinh
Browse other tasty dishes in Gretna
Chicken Parmesan
Thai Tea
Shrimp Tempura
Curry
Mozzarella Sticks
Ravioli
Kimchi
Beef Short Ribs
More near Gretna to explore
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(230 restaurants)
Metairie
Avg 4.2
(31 restaurants)
Mandeville
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Kenner
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Slidell
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Harvey
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Chalmette
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Marrero
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
La Place
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(230 restaurants)
Houma
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Hammond
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Gulfport
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Baton Rouge
Avg 4.4
(108 restaurants)
Hattiesburg
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(284 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(316 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(261 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(99 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(397 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston