Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Gretna

Go
Gretna restaurants
Toast

Gretna restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Item pic

 

Joe's Cafe - # 5 Terrytown

857 Terry Pkwy, Terrytown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
(Turkey) Breakfast Sandwich$3.99
Turkey Sandwich$5.49
Available on toast, or seeded bun. Croissants & Bagels available for additional 1.49 upcharge All sandwiches can be made as a combo for an additional $2.99 and includes Drink and French Fries.
More about Joe's Cafe - # 5 Terrytown
Item pic

 

Joe's Cafe - # 7 Belle Chasse Hwy

2912 Belle Chasse Highway, Gretna

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Sandwich$5.49
Available on toast, or seeded bun. Croissants & Bagels available for additional 1.49 upcharge All sandwiches can be made as a combo for an additional $2.99 and includes Drink and French Fries.
More about Joe's Cafe - # 7 Belle Chasse Hwy

Browse other tasty dishes in Gretna

Cinnamon Rolls

Caesar Salad

Green Beans

Sticky Rice

Meat Pies

Chicken Sandwiches

Fritters

Thai Tea

Map

More near Gretna to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (274 restaurants)

Metairie

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Harvey

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Chalmette

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Marrero

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (274 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (141 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (356 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (403 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (101 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (471 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston