Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate chip cookies in
Guilford
/
Guilford
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Guilford restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
SANDWICHES
Cilantro Specailty Foods
85 Whitfield St, Guilford
Avg 3.9
(67 reviews)
Cookie - Chocolate Chip
$3.50
More about Cilantro Specailty Foods
Deke's Bagels Guilford
1013 Boston Post Road, Guilford
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$1.50
More about Deke's Bagels Guilford
Browse other tasty dishes in Guilford
Egg Sandwiches
Cookies
Muffins
Salmon
Cake
More near Guilford to explore
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Branford
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Wallingford
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Middlefield
No reviews yet
West Haven
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
East Haven
No reviews yet
North Haven
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Hamden
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(466 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(499 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(231 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(253 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston