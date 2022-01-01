Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Guilford

Go
Guilford restaurants
Toast

Guilford restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Cilantro Specailty Foods

85 Whitfield St, Guilford

Avg 3.9 (67 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie - Chocolate Chip$3.50
More about Cilantro Specailty Foods
Restaurant banner

 

Deke's Bagels Guilford

1013 Boston Post Road, Guilford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.50
More about Deke's Bagels Guilford

Browse other tasty dishes in Guilford

Egg Sandwiches

Cookies

Muffins

Salmon

Cake

Map

More near Guilford to explore

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Branford

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Wallingford

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Middlefield

No reviews yet

West Haven

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

East Haven

No reviews yet

North Haven

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Hamden

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston