Seaweed salad in
Hacienda Heights
/
Hacienda Heights
/
Seaweed Salad
Hacienda Heights restaurants that serve seaweed salad
SUSHI
Wazabi Sushi
3107 Colima Rd, Hacienda Heights
Avg 4.5
(1570 reviews)
Seaweed Salad
$6.00
More about Wazabi Sushi
Sushi Land - 2129 S Hacienda Blvd
2129 S Hacienda Blvd, Hacienda Heights
No reviews yet
KAISO SEAWEED SALAD
$5.00
seaweed salad and wakame seaweed with ponzu dressing
More about Sushi Land - 2129 S Hacienda Blvd
