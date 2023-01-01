Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seaweed salad in Hacienda Heights

Hacienda Heights restaurants
Hacienda Heights restaurants that serve seaweed salad

SUSHI

Wazabi Sushi

3107 Colima Rd, Hacienda Heights

Avg 4.5 (1570 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seaweed Salad$6.00
Sushi Land - 2129 S Hacienda Blvd

2129 S Hacienda Blvd, Hacienda Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
KAISO SEAWEED SALAD$5.00
seaweed salad and wakame seaweed with ponzu dressing
