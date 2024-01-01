Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken pizza in Hadley

Go
Hadley restaurants
Toast

Hadley restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza

Item pic

 

Hadley - Tandem Bagel Company

191 Russell Street Unit F, Hadley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Pizza Bagel$6.99
Hot sauce, ranch dressing, chicken, spinach, blue cheese and mozzarella on your choice of bagel.
More about Hadley - Tandem Bagel Company
Pulse Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • HAMBURGERS

Pulse Cafe - 270 Russell St

270 Russell St, Hadley

Avg 4.7 (1533 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$17.00
White cashew mozzarella sauce, buffalo chicken, spinach, onions, topped with blue cheese & buffalo sauce. (GFO Served w/ GF Soy Chicken)
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza$24.00
White cashew mozzarella sauce, soy buffalo chicken, spinach, onions, topped with blue cheese & buffalo sauce
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza$24.00
White cashew mozzarella sauce, buffalo chicken, spinach, onions, topped with blue cheese & buffalo sauce. (GFO Served w/ GF Soy Chicken)
More about Pulse Cafe - 270 Russell St

