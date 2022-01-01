Tacos in Hagerstown
Hagerstown restaurants that serve tacos
More about Cacique Restaurant
Cacique Restaurant
1101 Opal Ct, Hagerstown
|Tacos al Carbon Steak
|$18.99
Two fresh corn tortillas, wrapped around grilled beef topped with Monterey jack cheese, sour cream, onions, and cilantro.
|Tacos al Carbon Chicken
|$15.99
Two fresh corn tortillas, wrapped around grilled chicken topped with Monterey jack cheese, sour cream, onions, and cilantro.
|Crispy Shell Tacos
|$14.99
Two crispy taco shells filled with your choice of chicken*, or beef, topped with Monterey jack cheese, lettuce and served with sour cream and pico de gallo.
More about Mexicali Cantina
Mexicali Cantina
1703 MASSEY BLVD, Hagerstown
|Taco Salad
|$12.99
A crispy tortilla bowl filled with mixed greens, tomatoes, Monterey Jack cheese and your choice of grilled chicken or grilled steak. Garnished with a delightful scoop of guacamole and sour cream, served with our homemade honey mustard dressing.
|Fish Tacos
|$17.99
Two fresh flour tortillas, stuffed with broiled tilapia, chopped cilantro, onions, lettuce, and cheese. Complimented with a scoop of guacamole and pico de gallo.
|SHRIMP TACOS
|$17.99
Two fresh flour tortillas, stuffed with grilled sjrimp, chopped cilantro, onions, lettuce, and cheese. Complimented with a scoop of guacamole and pico de gallo.
More about Cafe del Sol
Cafe del Sol
1481 Salem Avenue, Hagerstown
|BAJA FISH TACOS
|$14.00
battered or grilled fish | asian slaw | grilled pineapple | pico de gallo | avocado | sriracha aioli
|CHIMICHURRI STEAK TACOS
|$16.00
beer & spice marinated tenderloin | pico de
gallo | kale & arugula | panko fried avocado | chimichurri aioli
|ADOBO CARNITAS TACOS
|$13.00
adobo bbq | slow roasted pulled pork | fuji apple slaw
More about Coast Tacobar
Coast Tacobar
1130 Conrad Court, Hagerstown
|TACO
|$4.00
white corn tortilla + chicken or carnitas + cheddar + lime crema + cilantro
More about Brothers Pizza City Park
Brothers Pizza City Park
736 Virginia Ave, Hagerstown
|TACOS
|$4.49
2 TACOS WITH CHOICE OF CRUNCHY OR SOFT, CHOICE OF BEEF, CHICKEN, STEAK OR SHRIMP, LETTUCE, DICED TOMATOES AND CHEDDAR MONTEREY WITH TACO SAUCE ON THE SIDE
|TACO SALAD
|$8.99
CHOICE OF BEEF OR CHICKEN, LETTUCE, DICED TOMATOES, GREEN ONIONS, JALAPENO PEPPERS, CHEDDAR MONTEREY SERVED IN A FRIED FLOUR TORTILLA BOWL WITH SALSA AND SOUR CREAM ON THE SIDE
|TACO PIZZA
SEASONED GROUND BEEF, SALSA, LETTUCE, TORTILLA CHIPS, DICED TOMATOES, CHEDDAR MONTEREY & MOZZARELLA WITH SOUR CREAM ON THE SIDE
More about Dolce - Eastern European Restaurant & Pizza
Dolce - Eastern European Restaurant & Pizza
792 FREDERICK ST, STE A, Hagerstown
|Taco Salad
|$11.00
Crispy tortilla bowl with lettuce, grilled chicken breast, diced tomatoes,
onions, Jalapeno peppers, cheddar cheese, served with sour cream and
salsa on the side