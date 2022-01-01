Tacos in Hagerstown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Cacique Restaurant

1101 Opal Ct, Hagerstown

Avg 4.8 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tacos al Carbon Steak$18.99
Two fresh corn tortillas, wrapped around grilled beef topped with Monterey jack cheese, sour cream, onions, and cilantro.
Tacos al Carbon Chicken$15.99
Two fresh corn tortillas, wrapped around grilled chicken topped with Monterey jack cheese, sour cream, onions, and cilantro.
Crispy Shell Tacos$14.99
Two crispy taco shells filled with your choice of chicken*, or beef, topped with Monterey jack cheese, lettuce and served with sour cream and pico de gallo.
More about Cacique Restaurant
Taco Salad image

 

Mexicali Cantina

1703 MASSEY BLVD, Hagerstown

Avg 4.4 (190 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Taco Salad$12.99
A crispy tortilla bowl filled with mixed greens, tomatoes, Monterey Jack cheese and your choice of grilled chicken or grilled steak. Garnished with a delightful scoop of guacamole and sour cream, served with our homemade honey mustard dressing.
Fish Tacos$17.99
Two fresh flour tortillas, stuffed with broiled tilapia, chopped cilantro, onions, lettuce, and cheese. Complimented with a scoop of guacamole and pico de gallo.
SHRIMP TACOS$17.99
Two fresh flour tortillas, stuffed with grilled sjrimp, chopped cilantro, onions, lettuce, and cheese. Complimented with a scoop of guacamole and pico de gallo.
More about Mexicali Cantina
Item pic

 

Cafe del Sol

1481 Salem Avenue, Hagerstown

No reviews yet
Takeout
BAJA FISH TACOS$14.00
battered or grilled fish | asian slaw | grilled pineapple | pico de gallo | avocado | sriracha aioli
CHIMICHURRI STEAK TACOS$16.00
beer & spice marinated tenderloin | pico de
gallo | kale & arugula | panko fried avocado | chimichurri aioli
ADOBO CARNITAS TACOS$13.00
adobo bbq | slow roasted pulled pork | fuji apple slaw
More about Cafe del Sol
Item pic

 

Coast Tacobar

1130 Conrad Court, Hagerstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TACO$4.00
white corn tortilla + chicken or carnitas + cheddar + lime crema + cilantro
More about Coast Tacobar
Brothers Pizza City Park image

PIZZA

Brothers Pizza City Park

736 Virginia Ave, Hagerstown

Avg 4.3 (193 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TACOS$4.49
2 TACOS WITH CHOICE OF CRUNCHY OR SOFT, CHOICE OF BEEF, CHICKEN, STEAK OR SHRIMP, LETTUCE, DICED TOMATOES AND CHEDDAR MONTEREY WITH TACO SAUCE ON THE SIDE
TACO SALAD$8.99
CHOICE OF BEEF OR CHICKEN, LETTUCE, DICED TOMATOES, GREEN ONIONS, JALAPENO PEPPERS, CHEDDAR MONTEREY SERVED IN A FRIED FLOUR TORTILLA BOWL WITH SALSA AND SOUR CREAM ON THE SIDE
TACO PIZZA
SEASONED GROUND BEEF, SALSA, LETTUCE, TORTILLA CHIPS, DICED TOMATOES, CHEDDAR MONTEREY & MOZZARELLA WITH SOUR CREAM ON THE SIDE
More about Brothers Pizza City Park
Restaurant banner

 

Dolce - Eastern European Restaurant & Pizza

792 FREDERICK ST, STE A, Hagerstown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$11.00
Crispy tortilla bowl with lettuce, grilled chicken breast, diced tomatoes,
onions, Jalapeno peppers, cheddar cheese, served with sour cream and
salsa on the side
More about Dolce - Eastern European Restaurant & Pizza

