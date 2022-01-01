Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Hamburg

Hamburg restaurants
Hamburg restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Uncle Joe's Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Uncle Joe's Diner

4869 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg

Avg 4.7 (1737 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
6 sticks with spaghetti sauce for dipping
More about Uncle Joe's Diner
Main pic

 

Master's BBQ

43 Buffalo St, Hamburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$5.25
More about Master's BBQ

