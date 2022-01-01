Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mozzarella sticks in
Hamburg
/
Hamburg
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Hamburg restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
FRENCH FRIES
Uncle Joe's Diner
4869 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg
Avg 4.7
(1737 reviews)
Mozzarella Sticks
$7.99
6 sticks with spaghetti sauce for dipping
More about Uncle Joe's Diner
Master's BBQ
43 Buffalo St, Hamburg
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$5.25
More about Master's BBQ
