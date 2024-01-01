Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken shawarma in Hanover

Hanover restaurants
Hanover restaurants that serve chicken shawarma

The Nest Kitchen & Cafe image

 

The Nest Kitchen & Cafe

57 South Main St Suite 101, Hanover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN SHAWARMA$14.95
Misty Knoll Farm chicken breast with shawarma spices in a pita with tahini sauce, red onion, cucumber, lettuce & tomato
CHICKEN SHAWARMA$14.95
Top-quality meats including mortadella with pistachios, sopressata and hot capocollo with Italian sharp provolone, banana peppers, and lettuce on a demi-baguette (available toasted)
More about The Nest Kitchen & Cafe
Lou's Restaurant & Bakery image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS

Lou's Restaurant & Bakery

30 South Main Street, Hanover

Avg 4.5 (1039 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Shawarma Bowl$17.00
Sauteed quinoa, seasoned chicken, Israeli salad, and a Tzatziki drizzle.
More about Lou's Restaurant & Bakery

