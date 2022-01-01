Harrisburg bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Harrisburg
More about Your Place Restaurant
Your Place Restaurant
2270 Kohn Rd,, Harrisburg
|Popular items
|Mini Stromboli
|$9.50
Since 1972, our original recipe of deli meats, rich cheese and unique spices wrapped in fresh dough, baked golden brown and served with a side of our homemade marinara dipping sauce. NOTE: We cannot customize Stromboli fillings / toppings.
|Mini House Salad
|$4.50
Fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, broccoli, black olives, mozzarella cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing on side
|Large Stromboli
|$16.00
Since 1972, our original recipe of deli meats, rich cheese and unique spices wrapped in fresh dough, baked golden brown and served with a side of our homemade marinara dipping sauce. NOTE: We cannot customize Stromboli fillings / toppings.
More about Boro Bar & Grill RiverView
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Boro Bar & Grill RiverView
4425 N Front St, Harrisburg
|Popular items
|BONELESS 1/2 LB.
|$10.00
|18 WINGS
|$21.00
|CHEESEBURGER
|$11.50
More about District Bar & Lounge
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
District Bar & Lounge
1014 N 3rd St, Harrisburg
|Popular items
|Fried Fish Platter
|$13.00
|Build It Burger
|$10.00
More about JB Lovedraft's Micro Pub
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
JB Lovedraft's Micro Pub
225 N 2nd St, Harrisburg