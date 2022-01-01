Caesar salad in Harrisburg
Harrisburg restaurants that serve caesar salad
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Simply Turkey & More
4455 N Front St, Harrisburg
|Caesar Salad
|$8.25
Chunks of our freshly roasted turkey or chicken breast, hard boiled eggs, bacon & herbed croutons. Served with a creamy Caesar dressing.
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Boro Bar & Grill RiverView
4425 N Front St, Harrisburg
|SM CAESAR SALAD
|$6.50
|LG CAESAR SALAD
|$7.50
PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN
Two Brother's Pizzeria of Midtown
1426 N 3rd St, Harrisburg
|Caesar Salad
|$6.50
PIZZA
Knead Slice Shop
937 N. 3rd St, Harrisburg
|Caesar Salad
|$11.00
baby red leaf romaine, rosemary-garlic croutons, grana padano, and caesar dressing*
*consuming raw eggs may increase your risk of foodbourne illness