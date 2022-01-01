Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Harrisburg

Go
Harrisburg restaurants
Toast

Harrisburg restaurants that serve caesar salad

Simply Turkey & More image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Simply Turkey & More

4455 N Front St, Harrisburg

Avg 4.8 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$8.25
Chunks of our freshly roasted turkey or chicken breast, hard boiled eggs, bacon & herbed croutons. Served with a creamy Caesar dressing.
More about Simply Turkey & More
Boro Bar & Grill RiverView image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Boro Bar & Grill RiverView

4425 N Front St, Harrisburg

Avg 4 (1205 reviews)
Takeout
SM CAESAR SALAD$6.50
LG CAESAR SALAD$7.50
More about Boro Bar & Grill RiverView
Two Brother's Pizzeria of Midtown image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Two Brother's Pizzeria of Midtown

1426 N 3rd St, Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad$6.50
More about Two Brother's Pizzeria of Midtown
Item pic

PIZZA

Knead Slice Shop

937 N. 3rd St, Harrisburg

Avg 4.6 (98 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Caesar Salad$11.00
baby red leaf romaine, rosemary-garlic croutons, grana padano, and caesar dressing*
*consuming raw eggs may increase your risk of foodbourne illness
More about Knead Slice Shop
Restaurant banner

 

Loft 21 - PA

606 N 2nd Street, Harrisburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$8.00
More about Loft 21 - PA

Browse other tasty dishes in Harrisburg

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Pies

Fish Tacos

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chicken Tenders

Nachos

Pierogies

Chef Salad

Map

More near Harrisburg to explore

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Lititz

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Palmyra

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Hershey

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (63 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston