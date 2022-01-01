Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Rice bowls in
Haverhill
/
Haverhill
/
Rice Bowls
Haverhill restaurants that serve rice bowls
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Hidden Pig
128-130 Washington Street, Haverhill
Avg 5
(255 reviews)
Pork Fried Rice Bowl
$19.00
*POPULAR*
More about The Hidden Pig
Barrio
2 Merrimack St, Haverhill
No reviews yet
Green Goddess BYO
$4.50
soft flour + corn hard + queso + guacamole
Flour - Soft BYO
$3.75
Green Goddess
$4.75
More about Barrio
Browse other tasty dishes in Haverhill
Salmon
Nachos
Chicken Salad
French Fries
Reuben
Chicken Wraps
Turkey Wraps
Mac And Cheese
More near Haverhill to explore
Newburyport
Avg 4.3
(31 restaurants)
Andover
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Lawrence
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
North Andover
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Methuen
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Amesbury
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Windham
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(498 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1585 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(152 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(264 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(123 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(465 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston