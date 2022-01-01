Turkey clubs in Henderson
Henderson restaurants that serve turkey clubs
Marie Callender’s
530 N. Stephanie Street, Henderson
|Roasted Turkey Croissant Club
|$12.99
Turkey Croissant Club MC Signature Item
Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise on a flaky butter croissant.
|Open-face Hot Turkey Sandwich
|$9.99
Roasted turkey, apple-sage stuffing and house-made giblet gravy over grilled sourdough bread. Served with fresh mashed potatoes. Cal:
Lickin Good BBQ
183 N. Gibson Rd #160, Henderson
|Turkey Sandwich
|$10.99
Brined for 24 hours, hand sliced, served with in house slaw on brioche bun.