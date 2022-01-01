Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Henderson

Henderson restaurants
Henderson restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Marie Callender’s

530 N. Stephanie Street, Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Roasted Turkey Croissant Club$12.99
Turkey Croissant Club MC Signature Item
Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise on a flaky butter croissant.
Open-face Hot Turkey Sandwich$9.99
Roasted turkey, apple-sage stuffing and house-made giblet gravy over grilled sourdough bread. Served with fresh mashed potatoes. Cal:
More about Marie Callender’s
Lickin Good BBQ

183 N. Gibson Rd #160, Henderson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Sandwich$10.99
Brined for 24 hours, hand sliced, served with in house slaw on brioche bun.
More about Lickin Good BBQ
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Munch Box

10604 S Eastern Ave, Henderson

Avg 4.8 (792 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Club$8.99
Hot turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and toast
More about Munch Box

