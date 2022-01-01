Hermosa Beach breakfast spots you'll love
Mickey's Italian Deli and Pizzeria
101 Hermosa Avenue, Hermosa Beach
|Popular items
|Reg Turkey
|$10.75
Comes with Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Pepperoncinis and Onions
|Reg Hermosa Chicken Deluxe
|$11.95
Whole Grilled Chicken Breast, Mayo, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado, Alfa-Sprouts
|Grilled Chicken Avocado & Bacon Salad
|$12.50
Whole Grilled Chicken Breast, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers
Brother's Burritos Original
24 11th st, Hermosa Beach
|Popular items
|FRENCH TOAST SQUARES
|$7.95
made with kings hawaiian bread
|KID PRO
|$6.00
egg, cheddar
|TCA
|$9.45
egg, ground turkey,cheddar,avocado
Good Stuff Restaurant
1286 The Strand, Hermosa Beach
|Popular items
|Mexican Protein
|$14.00
calories 637 protein 64g fat 15g carbs 62g
3 scrambled egg whites over all natural grilled chicken breast, brown rice, black beans, sliced jalapeños, pico de gallo & feta cheese. served with two warm corn tortillas.
|Breakfast Wrap
|$11.50
scrambled eggs, bacon, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & hashbrowns wrapped in a flour tortilla with a cup of fresh fruit
|California Quesadilla
|$13.75
scrambled eggs, Applewood honey bacon, avocado, mushroom, cheese, tomato, flour tortilla served with pico de gallo, sour cream & fresh fruit