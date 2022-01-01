Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Hermosa Beach

Hermosa Beach restaurants
Hermosa Beach restaurants that serve fish tacos

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rabano - Hermosa Beach

2516 Pacific Coast Hwy, Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.5 (869 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos (2)$10.00
(2) choice of mahi-mahi or salmon, stone-ground tortilla, pico de gallo chipotle crema, slaw, cilantro, cotija. (GF)
Calories : 280-380 (protein dependent)
BURRITOS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Good Stuff Restaurant - Hermosa Beach

1286 The Strand, Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.4 (3595 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Fish Tacos$13.50
deep fried beer battered cod with cabbage, pico de gallo & white sauce in whole wheat tortillas. served with brown rice & black beans. available with grilled barramundi.
S/Baja Fish Taco - Fried$4.00
