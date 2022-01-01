Fish tacos in Hermosa Beach
Hermosa Beach restaurants that serve fish tacos
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rabano - Hermosa Beach
2516 Pacific Coast Hwy, Hermosa Beach
|Fish Tacos (2)
|$10.00
(2) choice of mahi-mahi or salmon, stone-ground tortilla, pico de gallo chipotle crema, slaw, cilantro, cotija. (GF)
Calories : 280-380 (protein dependent)
BURRITOS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Good Stuff Restaurant - Hermosa Beach
1286 The Strand, Hermosa Beach
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$13.50
deep fried beer battered cod with cabbage, pico de gallo & white sauce in whole wheat tortillas. served with brown rice & black beans. available with grilled barramundi.
|S/Baja Fish Taco - Fried
|$4.00