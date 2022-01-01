Pancakes in Hermosa Beach
Hermosa Beach restaurants that serve pancakes
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
The Source Café - Hermosa Beach
509 Pier Ave, Hermosa Beach
|Protein Pancake Mix
|$13.50
Our protein pancakes made in the comfort of your own kitchen. Makes 12 - 14 pancakes. GF-V-P
BURRITOS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Good Stuff Restaurant - Hermosa Beach
1286 The Strand, Hermosa Beach
|Pancakes - Buttermilk
|$10.00
three pancakes of your choice made from scratch in our kitchen
|Pancakes - Gluten Free
|$11.50
three pancakes of your choice made from scratch in our kitchen
|Jr. Silver Dollar Pancakes
|$6.50
Gluten-free option for additional $1