Enchiladas in Herndon

Anita's New Mexico Style Mexican Food - Herndon - Herndon
701 Elden Street, Herndon
|Enchilada NM Style Dinner
|$13.55
Anita stays true to tradition and prepares it as her ancestors did! 2 Corn tortillas layered in Anita’s New Mexico RED CHILE sauce w/Cheese. Smothered in chile and cheese, baked casserole style. Served w/ Refried Beans & Spanish Rice
|Enchilada Dinner
|$13.55
2 Traditionally rolled Enchiladas w/a filling choice smothered in chile & cheese. Served w/ Spanish Rice & Refried Beans
Guapo's Charcoal Chicken & Taqueria - Herndon
1042 Elden St, Herndon
|Single enchilada
|$3.50
|ENCHILADA PLATTER
|$13.95
Two corn tortillas rolled with your choice of protein and sauce and covered with melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
