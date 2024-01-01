Enchiladas in Herndon

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Anita's New Mexico Style Mexican Food - Herndon - Herndon

701 Elden Street, Herndon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Enchilada NM Style Dinner$13.55
Anita stays true to tradition and prepares it as her ancestors did! 2 Corn tortillas layered in Anita’s New Mexico RED CHILE sauce w/Cheese. Smothered in chile and cheese, baked casserole style. Served w/ Refried Beans & Spanish Rice
Enchilada Dinner$13.55
2 Traditionally rolled Enchiladas w/a filling choice smothered in chile & cheese. Served w/ Spanish Rice & Refried Beans
More about Anita's New Mexico Style Mexican Food - Herndon - Herndon
Item pic

 

Guapo's Charcoal Chicken & Taqueria - Herndon

1042 Elden St, Herndon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Single enchilada$3.50
ENCHILADA PLATTER$13.95
Two corn tortillas rolled with your choice of protein and sauce and covered with melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
ENCHILADA PLATTER$13.95
Two corn tortillas filled with your choice of protein and covered with sauce and melted cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, Mexican rice, and charra beans.
More about Guapo's Charcoal Chicken & Taqueria - Herndon

