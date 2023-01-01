Chimichangas in Herndon
Herndon restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about Anita's New Mexico Style Mexican Food - Herndon - Herndon
Anita's New Mexico Style Mexican Food - Herndon - Herndon
701 Elden Street, Herndon
|Chimichanga- Queso
|$15.30
Burrito Fried w/ Choice of Filling, topped with Cheese & GREEN CHILE: Served with Chile con Queso and Spanish Rice
More about Guapo's Charcoal Chicken & Taqueria - Herndon
Guapo's Charcoal Chicken & Taqueria - Herndon
1042 Elden St, Herndon
|CHIMICHANGA PLATTER
|$13.95
A large flour tortilla rolled with your preference of protein and lightly fried. Served with charra beans, Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.