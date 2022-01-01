Ravioli in Herndon
More about Lucia's - 2531 John Milton Drive
Lucia's - 2531 John Milton Drive
2531 John Milton Drive, Herndon
|Lobster Ravioli
|$19.99
Lobster stuffed ravioli in vodka sauce
|Ravioli
|$16.99
Meat or cheese filled ravioli served with your choice of sauce
More about Zeffirelli Ristorante Italiano
Zeffirelli Ristorante Italiano
728 Pine St, Herndon
|Veal Ravioli
|$22.00
Homemade Pasta stuffed with Veal, Spinach, Parmigiano Cheese, Marinara Sauce and Fresh Herbs
|Ravioli Quattro Formaggi
|$22.00
Stuffed Homemade Ravioli with Four Cheeses, Pine Nuts in Basil Pesto Sauce