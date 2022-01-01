Burritos in
Hialeah
/
Hialeah
/
Burritos
Hialeah restaurants that serve burritos
Xochimex Cantina Grill
691 West 49 Street, Miami
No reviews yet
Steak Burrito
$9.29
Chicken Burrito
$8.49
More about Xochimex Cantina Grill
Cantina Grill Miami Gardens
16171 NW 57 Avenue, miami
No reviews yet
Chicken Burrito
$8.49
Steak Burrito
$9.29
More about Cantina Grill Miami Gardens
Browse other tasty dishes in Hialeah
Chicken Tenders
Churrasco
Croissants
Steak Sandwiches
Steak Quesadillas
Tostadas
Cuban Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Hialeah to explore
Miami
Avg 4.3
(679 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
Avg 4.3
(203 restaurants)
Miami Beach
Avg 4.3
(149 restaurants)
Hollywood
Avg 4.2
(67 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Hallandale
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Dania
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Opa Locka
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Miami
Avg 4.3
(679 restaurants)
Clewiston
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 4.4
(73 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4
(15 restaurants)
Key West
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.4
(351 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(388 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(49 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.4
(78 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(604 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(434 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston