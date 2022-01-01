Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak fajitas in Hilliard

Go
Hilliard restaurants
Toast

Hilliard restaurants that serve steak fajitas

0ef4af76-d20a-4210-87e3-c1f5e92074c5 image

 

Yabo's

5242 Cemetery Rd., Hilliard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Fajita Taco$5.00
Marinated steak served with grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes, avocado slices, cilantro, feta cheese and lime wedges
More about Yabo's
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

6340 Scioto-Darby Creek, Hilliard

Avg 4.3 (1159 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Louies Grill Fusion Restaurant image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Louies Grill Fusion Restaurant

4453 Cemetery Rd, Hilliard

Avg 4.3 (452 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken & Steak Fajitas$21.00
Shrimp & Steak Fajitas$21.00
Steak Fajitas$20.00
More about Louies Grill Fusion Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Hilliard

Sliders

Cake

Chicken Wraps

Cheese Fries

Cobb Salad

Fish Sandwiches

Chili

Nachos

Map

More near Hilliard to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Dublin

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Delaware

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Grove City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

London

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (155 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (840 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston