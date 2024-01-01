Burritos in Hillsboro
Hillsboro restaurants that serve burritos
More about The Porch Carry Out & Grill (New) - 421 N West ST
The Porch Carry Out & Grill (New) - 421 N West ST
421 N West ST, Hillsboro
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.00
More about Sassafras Kitchen & Coffee Bar
Sassafras Kitchen & Coffee Bar
135 North High Street, Hillsboro
|Veggie Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Southwest black bean patty, two scrambled eggs, feta cheese, sautéed onions and bell peppers, spinach and roasted tomato aioli all wrapped in a toasted whole wheat tortilla. Add Jalapeños or Avocado!
|Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Chorizo, white cheddar, 2 eggs, country potatoes, sautéed onions and bell peppers, tomato and zesty southwest sauce wrapped in a toasted wheat tortilla. Add Jalapeños for a little extra kick or cool it down with a side of sour cream!