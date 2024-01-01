Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Hillsboro

Hillsboro restaurants
Hillsboro restaurants that serve burritos

The Porch Carry Out & Grill (New) - 421 N West ST

421 N West ST, Hillsboro

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$8.00
Sassafras Kitchen & Coffee Bar

135 North High Street, Hillsboro

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Southwest black bean patty, two scrambled eggs, feta cheese, sautéed onions and bell peppers, spinach and roasted tomato aioli all wrapped in a toasted whole wheat tortilla. Add Jalapeños or Avocado!
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Chorizo, white cheddar, 2 eggs, country potatoes, sautéed onions and bell peppers, tomato and zesty southwest sauce wrapped in a toasted wheat tortilla. Add Jalapeños for a little extra kick or cool it down with a side of sour cream!
