Cookies in Hillsboro
Hillsboro restaurants that serve cookies
More about Ponderosa Steakhouse - Hillsboro
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Ponderosa Steakhouse - Hillsboro
545 S High St, Hillsboro
|Cookies - 1 Dozen
|$5.99
Fresh baked daily. Hershey's Chocolate Chips.
|Dinner Salad (includes roll and cookie)
|$3.49
Our side salad, but with some added treats from our bakery! Fresh lettuce mix topped with cheddar cheese, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers and croutons. Served with a roll and a cookie!
|Two Cookies
|$1.29
More about The Porch Carry Out & Grill (New) - 421 N West ST
The Porch Carry Out & Grill (New) - 421 N West ST
421 N West ST, Hillsboro
|Skillet Cookie - Choc Chip
|$8.00
Baked to order. Topped with vanilla bean ice cream.
|Red Velvet Cookie
|$8.00
|Skillet Cookie - White Chocolate Chip Mac. Nut
|$8.00
Baked to order. Topped with vanilla bean ice cream.