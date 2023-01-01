Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Hillsboro

Hillsboro restaurants
Hillsboro restaurants that serve caesar salad

Ponderosa Steakhouse image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Ponderosa Steakhouse - Hillsboro

545 S High St, Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (250 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$8.99
*Premium salad. Romaine lettuce topped with Parmesan cheese, croutons and a grilled chicken breast.
*Premium salads are larger salads and are intended as a meal for 1.
More about Ponderosa Steakhouse - Hillsboro
Consumer pic

 

The Porch Carry Out & Grill (New) - 421 N West ST

421 N West ST, Hillsboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Charred Romaine Caesar Salad$12.00
Head of romaine lettuce, seasoned & grilled on charbroiler for the perfect flavor. Served with grilled chicken, housemade croutons & Parm cheese.
More about The Porch Carry Out & Grill (New) - 421 N West ST

