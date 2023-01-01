Caesar salad in Hillsboro
Hillsboro restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about Ponderosa Steakhouse - Hillsboro
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Ponderosa Steakhouse - Hillsboro
545 S High St, Hillsboro
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$8.99
*Premium salad. Romaine lettuce topped with Parmesan cheese, croutons and a grilled chicken breast.
*Premium salads are larger salads and are intended as a meal for 1.
More about The Porch Carry Out & Grill (New) - 421 N West ST
The Porch Carry Out & Grill (New) - 421 N West ST
421 N West ST, Hillsboro
|Charred Romaine Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Head of romaine lettuce, seasoned & grilled on charbroiler for the perfect flavor. Served with grilled chicken, housemade croutons & Parm cheese.