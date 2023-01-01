Chicken salad in Hillsboro
Ponderosa Steakhouse - Hillsboro
Ponderosa Steakhouse - Hillsboro
545 S High St, Hillsboro
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$8.99
*Premium salad. Romaine lettuce topped with Parmesan cheese, croutons and a grilled chicken breast.
*Premium salads are larger salads and are intended as a meal for 1.
|Grilled Chicken Berry Salad
|$8.99
*Premium salad. Fresh lettuce mix topped with mozzarella cheese, pecans, blueberries, blackberries, strawberries, croutons and a grilled chicken breast.
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$8.99
*Premium salad. Fresh lettuce mix topped with mozzarella cheese, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons and a grilled chicken breast.
The Porch Carry Out & Grill (New) - 421 N West ST
The Porch Carry Out & Grill (New) - 421 N West ST
421 N West ST, Hillsboro
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, mild buffalo sauce, carrots, corn, tomato & Cheddar or Blue Cheese. Add Avocado +$2
|Stinging BBQ Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Grilled chicken glazed in stinging honey garlic BBQ sauce, corn, black beans, tomato, Cheddar cheese & crispy onion straws. Add Avocado +$2
|Blackened Chicken Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Blacked chicken, tomato, Cheddar cheese, red onion, bacon, egg & avocado.