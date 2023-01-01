Grilled chicken in Hillsboro
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Ponderosa Steakhouse - Hillsboro
545 S High St, Hillsboro
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$8.99
*Premium salad. Romaine lettuce topped with Parmesan cheese, croutons and a grilled chicken breast.
*Premium salads are larger salads and are intended as a meal for 1.
|Grilled Chicken Berry Salad
|$8.99
*Premium salad. Fresh lettuce mix topped with mozzarella cheese, pecans, blueberries, blackberries, strawberries, croutons and a grilled chicken breast.
*Premium salads are larger salads and are intended as a meal for 1.
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$8.99
*Premium salad. Fresh lettuce mix topped with mozzarella cheese, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons and a grilled chicken breast.
*Premium salads are larger salads and are intended as a meal for 1.
The Porch Carry Out & Grill (New) - 421 N West ST
421 N West ST, Hillsboro
|Grilled Chicken Club
|$12.00
Grilled Chicken breast, crispy bacon, tomato, lettuce & Cheddar cheese. Add avocado $2
|Grilled Chicken Alfredo
|$15.00
Penne pasta, charbroiled chicken & housemade alfredo sauce.