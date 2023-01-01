Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp scampi in Hingham

Hingham restaurants
Hingham restaurants that serve shrimp scampi

Boathouse Bistro image

 

Boathouse Bistro - Hingham

19 Shipyard Drive, Hingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Scampi$15.00
More about Boathouse Bistro - Hingham
Banner pic

 

The Beth

18 Shipyard Drive, Hingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Yuzu Shrimp Scampi$28.00
fresh tagliatelle pasta tossed with sautéed shrimp & yuzu-caper beurre blanc sauce, topped with citrus tobiko
More about The Beth

