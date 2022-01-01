Hollywood cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Hollywood
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Don Pan
11045 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines
|Popular items
|Cuban Bowl
|$10.50
Rice, Marinated Pork, Black Beans, Corn, Tomatoes, Plantains, and Don Pan Sauce
|PabeBowl
|$11.00
Rice, Carne Mechada, Black Beans, Queso Fresco and Plantains
|Lomo Saltado
|$11.00
Rice, Beef Steak, Sautéed Vegetables
Bean & Rose - Hollywood
2028 Harrison Street Suite 101, Hollywood
|Popular items
|Minty Lemonade
|$5.75
Freshly squeezed lemonade muddled with fresh mint leaves.
|Tuna Melt Sandwich
|$7.95
Homemade raisin tuna salad, Swiss cheese and mayo.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$9.95
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken strips, caesar dressing and a blend of parmesan cheese.