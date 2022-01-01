Hollywood cafés you'll love

Don Pan image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Don Pan

11045 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines

Avg 4.2 (468 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cuban Bowl$10.50
Rice, Marinated Pork, Black Beans, Corn, Tomatoes, Plantains, and Don Pan Sauce
PabeBowl$11.00
Rice, Carne Mechada, Black Beans, Queso Fresco and Plantains
Lomo Saltado$11.00
Rice, Beef Steak, Sautéed Vegetables
More about Don Pan
Bean & Rose - Hollywood image

 

Bean & Rose - Hollywood

2028 Harrison Street Suite 101, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Minty Lemonade$5.75
Freshly squeezed lemonade muddled with fresh mint leaves.
Tuna Melt Sandwich$7.95
Homemade raisin tuna salad, Swiss cheese and mayo.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.95
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken strips, caesar dressing and a blend of parmesan cheese.
More about Bean & Rose - Hollywood
CAO Bakery and Cafe image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

CAO Bakery and Cafe

2401 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood

Avg 4.1 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cafe Con Leche (Medium)$2.50
Croquetas House Chicken$0.70
Ham Croquettes (Jamón)$8.00
More about CAO Bakery and Cafe

