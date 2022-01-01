Hood River American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Hood River
Kickstand Coffee & Kitchen
1235 State St. #100, Hood River
|Popular items
|House Fries
|$6.50
House fries served with garlic aioli
|Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl
|$15.75
Fresh ahi tuna dressed with soy and sesame, toasted nori, seasoned warm sushi rice, sliced avocado, pickled ginger cucumber & furikake (GF, uses GF soy)
|Crispy Bird Sandwich
|$15.75
Draper buttermilk fried chicken, Duke’s mayo, mustard slaw, pickles & fries
TAPAS
White Buffalo Wine Bar & Bistro
4040 Westcliff Dr, Hood River
|Popular items
|Grown Up Grilled Cheese
|$14.00
It doesn't get much better than this! Between two slices of our homemade bread is our caramelized onion bacon jam with Provolone and Gorgonzola cheese. Served with chips.
|Brown Butter Ravioli
|$15.00
Artisan, seasonal, Northwest ravioli. Served with brown butter, Parmesan cheese and our bread. Check the current Ravioli options.
|Sizzle Shrimp
|$14.00
Pan seared lightly seasoned jumbo shrimp. Served over jasmine rice with sweet chili citrus butter.
FRENCH FRIES
pFriem Family Brewers
707 Portway Ave, Suite 101, Hood River
|Popular items
|Hand-Cut Fries
|$6.00
Hand cut Idaho potato fries. house aioli
(Vegetarian)
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
Cheddar & Swiss cream sauce. No side.
|Kale Salad
|$15.00
Kale, delicata squash, pepitas, dukkah, cotija, miso-tahini dressing.