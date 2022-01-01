Hood River American restaurants you'll love

Go
Hood River restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Hood River

Kickstand Coffee & Kitchen image

 

Kickstand Coffee & Kitchen

1235 State St. #100, Hood River

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
House Fries$6.50
House fries served with garlic aioli
Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl$15.75
Fresh ahi tuna dressed with soy and sesame, toasted nori, seasoned warm sushi rice, sliced avocado, pickled ginger cucumber & furikake (GF, uses GF soy)
Crispy Bird Sandwich$15.75
Draper buttermilk fried chicken, Duke’s mayo, mustard slaw, pickles & fries
More about Kickstand Coffee & Kitchen
White Buffalo Wine Bar & Bistro image

TAPAS

White Buffalo Wine Bar & Bistro

4040 Westcliff Dr, Hood River

Avg 4.3 (201 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grown Up Grilled Cheese$14.00
It doesn't get much better than this! Between two slices of our homemade bread is our caramelized onion bacon jam with Provolone and Gorgonzola cheese. Served with chips.
Brown Butter Ravioli$15.00
Artisan, seasonal, Northwest ravioli. Served with brown butter, Parmesan cheese and our bread. Check the current Ravioli options.
Sizzle Shrimp$14.00
Pan seared lightly seasoned jumbo shrimp. Served over jasmine rice with sweet chili citrus butter.
More about White Buffalo Wine Bar & Bistro
pFriem Family Brewers image

FRENCH FRIES

pFriem Family Brewers

707 Portway Ave, Suite 101, Hood River

Avg 4.3 (2065 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hand-Cut Fries$6.00
Hand cut Idaho potato fries. house aioli
(Vegetarian)
Kids Mac & Cheese$7.00
Cheddar & Swiss cream sauce. No side.
Kale Salad$15.00
Kale, delicata squash, pepitas, dukkah, cotija, miso-tahini dressing.
More about pFriem Family Brewers

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Hood River

Kale Salad

Map

More near Hood River to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Camas

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Government Camp

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Yakima

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston