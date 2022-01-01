Walnut salad in Horsham
Tonelli's Pizza Pub
278 Easton rd, Horsham
|Spinach Apple Walnut Salad
|$13.00
Fresh spinach, bacon bits, red onion, dried cranberry, candied walnuts, hard boiled egg, crisp granny smith apple slices, and Gorgonzola cheese. Served with a garlic knot and a side of sweet poppyseed dressing.
Duke's Cafe 220 Gibraltar Rd
220 Gibraltar Rd, Horsham
|APPLE WALNUT SALAD
|$8.00
ROMAINE BED WITH DICED CHICKEN BREAST, CRUMBLED BLEU CHEESE, CRAISINS, WALNUTS AND DICED SEASONAL APPLES