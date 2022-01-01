Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flan in Energy Corridor

Go
Energy Corridor restaurants
Toast

Energy Corridor restaurants that serve flan

Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

14006 Memorial, Houston

Avg 4.4 (872 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mexican Flan$5.95
House made Mexican flan.
More about Los Tios
Item pic

 

Ninfa's

14737 Memorial Dr., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flan$5.50
Original Legendary Ninfa's Flan
More about Ninfa's

Browse other tasty dishes in Energy Corridor

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Enchiladas

Grits

Curry

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Fajitas

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Energy Corridor to explore

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Spring Branch

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

EaDo

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Museum District

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Washington Corridor

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Sixth Ward

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Northside Village

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

South Belt/Ellington

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Rice Military

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston