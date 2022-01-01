Chicken enchiladas in Galleria/Uptown
Galleria/Uptown restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
Los Tios
5161 San Felipe St, Houston
|Chicken Enchilada Dinner
|$13.45
Corn tortillas rolled with shredded taco chicken & topped with your choice of sauce.
Adair Kitchen
5161 San Felipe street, Houston
|Family Style Green Chicken Enchiladas
|$50.00
Shredded chicken enchiladas topped with green tomatillo sauce & melted cheeses.
All family dinners include two sides of your choice and feed up to five people. Each additional side is $12.
|Simple Green Chicken Enchiladas (GF)
|$14.25
served with cilantro rice, refried black beans and avocado.