Cobb salad in Galleria/Uptown
Galleria/Uptown restaurants that serve cobb salad
High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S
1233 W. Loop South, Houston
|Cobb Salad
|$10.99
Iceberg, Romaine, Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Cheddar, Blue Cheese Crumbles.
High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop
1177 West Loop South #100, Houston
|Cobb Salad
|$10.99
Iceberg, Romaine, Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Cheddar, Blue Cheese Crumbles.
Antone's Famous Po'Boys
4520 San Felipe #200, Houston
|Cobb Salad
|$8.95
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Cherry Tomatoes, English Cucumber, Blue Cheese
High Tower Cafe #16 Riverway
2 Riverway, Houston
|Cobb Salad
|$10.99
Iceberg, Romaine, Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Cheddar, Blue Cheese Crumbles.