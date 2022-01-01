Cobb salad in Galleria/Uptown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S

1233 W. Loop South, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$10.99
Iceberg, Romaine, Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Cheddar, Blue Cheese Crumbles.
More about High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S
Item pic

 

High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop

1177 West Loop South #100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$10.99
Iceberg, Romaine, Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Cheddar, Blue Cheese Crumbles.
More about High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop
Item pic

 

Antone's Famous Po'Boys

4520 San Felipe #200, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cobb Salad$8.95
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Cherry Tomatoes, English Cucumber, Blue Cheese
More about Antone's Famous Po'Boys
Item pic

 

High Tower Cafe #16 Riverway

2 Riverway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$10.99
Iceberg, Romaine, Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Cheddar, Blue Cheese Crumbles.
More about High Tower Cafe #16 Riverway
Item pic

 

High Tower Cafe #6 San Felipe

5599 San Felipe, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$10.99
Iceberg, Romaine, Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Cheddar, Blue Cheese Crumbles.
More about High Tower Cafe #6 San Felipe

