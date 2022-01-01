Crispy chicken in Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove restaurants that serve crispy chicken
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Frank's Grill
1915 Mangum Rd, Houston
Avg 4.5
(2821 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$10.00
More about Frank's Grill
Hughie's Tavern & Grill
1802 W 18th St, Houston
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Salad
$12.00
More about Hughie's Tavern & Grill
