Fish tacos in Meyerland
Meyerland restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about Tapester's Grill
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tapester's Grill
4520 Beechnut St., Houston
|Fried Fish Tacos
|$10.99
Fresh Fried Fish Tacos topped off with Pico de Gallo, Mozzarella, Sriracha Coleslaw paired with Tapester's French Fries and Fresh Salsa
|Fried Fish Tacos ( Only Friday )
|$10.99
Fresh Fried Fish Tacos topped off with Pico de Gallo, Mozzarella, Sriracha Coleslaw paired with Tapester's French Fries and Fresh Salsa
More about Los Tios - Beechnut
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Los Tios - Beechnut
4840 Beechnut, Houston
|Fresh Fish Tacos
|$13.95
Two house-made corn tortillas, grilled red fish, red cabbage and cilantro mix, avocado slices, with a raspberry chipotle drizzle and queso fresco crumbles. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.