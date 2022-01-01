Montrose seafood restaurants you'll love

Seaside Poke image

SUSHI

Seaside Poke

800 Capitol St, Houston

Avg 3.6 (16 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Regular Spicy Shoyu.$11.50
MADE W/SEASIDE’S SPICY SAUCE. What’s in it? Your choice of protein, Spicy Shoyu, cucumber, cilantro, sesame seeds, nori, chili oil.
Regular Salmon Ponzu.$11.50
LIGHT, REFRESHING, AND DELICATE. What’s in it? Salmon, Ponzu, orange supremes, edamame, fried garlic, Maldon salt, orange oil.
Large Truffle Yellowtail.$14.50
SMOKY AND SAVORY. What’s in it? Yellowtail, Truffle Shoyu, cilantro, serrano peppers, red tobiko, puff rice, ito togarashi, truffle oil.
More about Seaside Poke
Acme Oyster House image

SEAFOOD

Acme Oyster House

1201 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 3.5 (201 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boo Fries$5.29
Captain's Platter$39.99
Fried Shrimp Platter$16.99
More about Acme Oyster House
Bamboo - Modern Asian Seafood image

 

Bamboo - Modern Asian Seafood

4500 Montrose Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wonton
Chinese Egg Rolls$4.00
Crispy Vegetarian Spring Rolls$4.00
More about Bamboo - Modern Asian Seafood
Seafood Connection Houston image

 

Seafood Connection Houston

507 Westheimer Rd., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp Platter$17.00
1/2 lb of shrimp, 2 corn, potatoes & 1 sausage.
NO SUBSTITUTIONS!
We can remove items (corn, potatoes, sausage) but we will not substitute items due to removal.
Super Combo Platter$38.00
2 CRAB CLUSTERS, 1/2 LB OF SHRIMP, 2 CORN, 1 SAUSAGE & POTATOES.
NO SUBSTITUTIONS!
We can remove items (corn, potatoes, sausage) but we will not substitute items due to removal.
Lockjaw Platter$28.00
1/2 lb of Shrimp, 1 Lobster tail, 2 corn, potatoes & 1 sausage.
NO SUBSTITUTIONS!
We can remove items (corn, potatoes, sausage) but we will not substitute items due to removal.
More about Seafood Connection Houston

