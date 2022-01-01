Montrose seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Montrose
More about Seaside Poke
SUSHI
Seaside Poke
800 Capitol St, Houston
|Popular items
|Regular Spicy Shoyu.
|$11.50
MADE W/SEASIDE’S SPICY SAUCE. What’s in it? Your choice of protein, Spicy Shoyu, cucumber, cilantro, sesame seeds, nori, chili oil.
|Regular Salmon Ponzu.
|$11.50
LIGHT, REFRESHING, AND DELICATE. What’s in it? Salmon, Ponzu, orange supremes, edamame, fried garlic, Maldon salt, orange oil.
|Large Truffle Yellowtail.
|$14.50
SMOKY AND SAVORY. What’s in it? Yellowtail, Truffle Shoyu, cilantro, serrano peppers, red tobiko, puff rice, ito togarashi, truffle oil.
More about Acme Oyster House
SEAFOOD
Acme Oyster House
1201 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Popular items
|Boo Fries
|$5.29
|Captain's Platter
|$39.99
|Fried Shrimp Platter
|$16.99
More about Bamboo - Modern Asian Seafood
Bamboo - Modern Asian Seafood
4500 Montrose Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|Wonton
|Chinese Egg Rolls
|$4.00
|Crispy Vegetarian Spring Rolls
|$4.00
More about Seafood Connection Houston
Seafood Connection Houston
507 Westheimer Rd., Houston
|Popular items
|Shrimp Platter
|$17.00
1/2 lb of shrimp, 2 corn, potatoes & 1 sausage.
NO SUBSTITUTIONS!
We can remove items (corn, potatoes, sausage) but we will not substitute items due to removal.
|Super Combo Platter
|$38.00
2 CRAB CLUSTERS, 1/2 LB OF SHRIMP, 2 CORN, 1 SAUSAGE & POTATOES.
NO SUBSTITUTIONS!
We can remove items (corn, potatoes, sausage) but we will not substitute items due to removal.
|Lockjaw Platter
|$28.00
1/2 lb of Shrimp, 1 Lobster tail, 2 corn, potatoes & 1 sausage.
NO SUBSTITUTIONS!
We can remove items (corn, potatoes, sausage) but we will not substitute items due to removal.