Montrose Vietnamese restaurants you'll love
Must-try Vietnamese restaurants in Montrose
More about Jenni's Noodle House-SH
SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Jenni's Noodle House-SH
3111 S Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Popular items
|PHO BEEF
|$13.00
MUCH LOVED PHO BROTH, FRESH RICE NOODLES YOUR CHOICE OF THINLY SLICED BEEF OR CHICKEN OR COMBO MEATS) SLICED YELLOW ONIONS, GREEN ONIONS, BASIL. SERVED ON THE SIDE SIDE HOISIN, FRESH BEAN SPROUTS, LIME, JALEPENEOS
|BOBA TEA
|$5.00
BOBA TEA — YOUR CHOICE — MANGO, PASSION FRUIT, LYCHEE, THAI OR MILK TEA, OTHER FLAVORS AVAILABLE
|ART CAR CURRY
|$15.00
VEGAN HEAVEN. CURRY COCONUT BISQUE WITH TOFU, BABY CARROTS, CELLO MUSHROOMS, POTATOES, SIDE JASMINE RICE TOPPED WITH FRESH THAI BASIL
More about Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar
Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar
2502 Dunlavy St., Houston
|Popular items
|Chef's Fried Rice
|$15.00
Shrimp, fish roe, crispy rice, rice, egg, corn, garlic butter, green onions,
|Homemade Dumplings
|$9.00
Pork and shrimp dumplings, immersed in soy vinegar, topped with sesame seeds.
|Pork Belly Spring Roll
|$8.00
Pork belly, rice noodle, basil, mint, lettuce, rice paper, eggy shrimp dipping sauce
**Sauce contains peanut**
More about Lúa Viet Kitchen
Lúa Viet Kitchen
1540 West Alabama, HOUSTON
|Popular items
|Lemongrass Chicken
|$12.99
Hand-carved, wok-tossed Red Bird Farm's chicken breast with minced lemongrass, garlic, celery, onions, jalpeños and chili peppers. Served with jasmine rice.
Garnish: Cilantro and scallion oil.
GLUTEN-FREE.
Allergy: Shellfish
|Viet Dumpling Soup
|$8.69
Hand-crafted dumplings with Compart Duroc pork and Admiral's shrimp with blanched bok choy.
Garnish: Cilantro, scallion, crispy shallots, and a dash of sesame oil.
Allergy: Gluten, Shellfish, & Sesame
|Full Crispy Pork Egg Roll (4)
|$8.99
Hand-crafted eggrolls with Compart Duroc pork, Red Bird Farm's chicken, glass noodle, mushroom, onion, carrot, and taro root.
Garnish: Butter lettuce, pickle carrot, cilantro, and mint.
Dipping Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce.
Allergy: Egg, Gluten, & Shellfish