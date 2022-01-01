Montrose Vietnamese restaurants you'll love

Must-try Vietnamese restaurants in Montrose

Jenni's Noodle House-SH image

SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Jenni's Noodle House-SH

3111 S Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.4 (2543 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
PHO BEEF$13.00
MUCH LOVED PHO BROTH, FRESH RICE NOODLES YOUR CHOICE OF THINLY SLICED BEEF OR CHICKEN OR COMBO MEATS) SLICED YELLOW ONIONS, GREEN ONIONS, BASIL. SERVED ON THE SIDE SIDE HOISIN, FRESH BEAN SPROUTS, LIME, JALEPENEOS
BOBA TEA$5.00
BOBA TEA — YOUR CHOICE — MANGO, PASSION FRUIT, LYCHEE, THAI OR MILK TEA, OTHER FLAVORS AVAILABLE
ART CAR CURRY$15.00
VEGAN HEAVEN. CURRY COCONUT BISQUE WITH TOFU, BABY CARROTS, CELLO MUSHROOMS, POTATOES, SIDE JASMINE RICE TOPPED WITH FRESH THAI BASIL
More about Jenni's Noodle House-SH
Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar image

 

Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar

2502 Dunlavy St., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chef's Fried Rice$15.00
Shrimp, fish roe, crispy rice, rice, egg, corn, garlic butter, green onions,
Homemade Dumplings$9.00
Pork and shrimp dumplings, immersed in soy vinegar, topped with sesame seeds.
Pork Belly Spring Roll$8.00
Pork belly, rice noodle, basil, mint, lettuce, rice paper, eggy shrimp dipping sauce
**Sauce contains peanut**
More about Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar
Lúa Viet Kitchen image

 

Lúa Viet Kitchen

1540 West Alabama, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lemongrass Chicken$12.99
Hand-carved, wok-tossed Red Bird Farm's chicken breast with minced lemongrass, garlic, celery, onions, jalpeños and chili peppers. Served with jasmine rice.
Garnish: Cilantro and scallion oil.
GLUTEN-FREE.
Allergy: Shellfish
Viet Dumpling Soup$8.69
Hand-crafted dumplings with Compart Duroc pork and Admiral's shrimp with blanched bok choy.
Garnish: Cilantro, scallion, crispy shallots, and a dash of sesame oil.
Allergy: Gluten, Shellfish, & Sesame
Full Crispy Pork Egg Roll (4)$8.99
Hand-crafted eggrolls with Compart Duroc pork, Red Bird Farm's chicken, glass noodle, mushroom, onion, carrot, and taro root.
Garnish: Butter lettuce, pickle carrot, cilantro, and mint.
Dipping Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce.
Allergy: Egg, Gluten, & Shellfish
More about Lúa Viet Kitchen

