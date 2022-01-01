Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate brownies in Montrose

Montrose restaurants
Montrose restaurants that serve chocolate brownies

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Common Bond Bistro & Bakery

1706 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (5017 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Walnut Brownies$9.00
dark chocolate brownie with walnuts and hints of espresso
More about Common Bond Bistro & Bakery
Lúa Viet Kitchen

1540 West Alabama, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF Mexican Chocolate Brownie$3.99
Leven's perfection brownie made with organic dark chocolate, cane sugar, and a blend of gluten free base. An amazing combination of almond, vanilla, and coffee extracts is finished with ancho chili powder, making this brownie a must try.
INGREDIENTS: brown rice flour, sorghum, gluten free oat flour, potato starch, tapioca starch, 72% organic dark chocolate, clarified butter, organic cane sugar, free range eggs, almond meal, coffee extract, vanilla extract, ancho chili powder, kosher salt, baking soda, ground ceylon cinnamon, non-gmo sunflower oil spray (sunflower oil, sunflower lecithin, natural flavor)
Allergy: Dairy, Nut, Egg
More about Lúa Viet Kitchen

