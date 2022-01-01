Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in River Oaks

Go
River Oaks restaurants
Toast

River Oaks restaurants that serve garden salad

Relish Restaurant & Bar image

 

Relish Restaurant & Bar - Upper Kirby

2810 Westhiemer, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Salad$14.00
"mixed greens, beets, tomatoes, garbanzo, cucumbers, bacon, cheddar, tangy mustard vinaigrette"
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Fried boneless chicken thigh, RELISH pickles, tarragon ranch, cheddar, lettuce & tomato on toasted bun.
Kale Salad$14.00
"torn kale, Pecorino, toasted walnuts, dried cranberries, maple red wine vinaigrette"
More about Relish Restaurant & Bar - Upper Kirby
Local Foods image

 

Local Foods Upper Kirby

2555 KIRBY DRIVE, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Summer Harvest Salad$13.00
Local Greens, Roasted Corn, Cucumber, Gold Bar Squash, Pure Luck Goat Cheese, Ninja Radish, Watermelon, Tomato, Brussels Sprouts, Toasted Sunflower Seeds, Fresh Herb Vinaigrette
Banh Mí$13.00
Falcon Lake Farms Pork, Pickled Onions, Jalapeño, Cilantro, Sambal, Aioli, on French Baguette
Asian Chicken Salad$14.00
Napa Cabbage, Chicken, Cured Cucumber, Cashews, Sesame Seeds, Snap Peas, Crispy Garlic, Bean sprouts, Ginger-Soy Vinaigrette, Broccoli, Spicy Peanut Sauce
More about Local Foods Upper Kirby

Browse other tasty dishes in River Oaks

Kale Salad

Cake

Chicken Salad

Steak Frites

Salmon

Chicken Soup

Chicken Sandwiches

Carrot Cake

Map

More near River Oaks to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Spring Branch

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

EaDo

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Museum District

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Washington Corridor

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Oak Forest/Garden Oaks

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Northside Village

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

MacGregor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (562 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston