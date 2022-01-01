Garden salad in River Oaks
Relish Restaurant & Bar - Upper Kirby
Relish Restaurant & Bar - Upper Kirby
2810 Westhiemer, Houston
|Chopped Salad
|$14.00
"mixed greens, beets, tomatoes, garbanzo, cucumbers, bacon, cheddar, tangy mustard vinaigrette"
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Fried boneless chicken thigh, RELISH pickles, tarragon ranch, cheddar, lettuce & tomato on toasted bun.
|Kale Salad
|$14.00
"torn kale, Pecorino, toasted walnuts, dried cranberries, maple red wine vinaigrette"
Local Foods Upper Kirby
Local Foods Upper Kirby
2555 KIRBY DRIVE, HOUSTON
|Summer Harvest Salad
|$13.00
Local Greens, Roasted Corn, Cucumber, Gold Bar Squash, Pure Luck Goat Cheese, Ninja Radish, Watermelon, Tomato, Brussels Sprouts, Toasted Sunflower Seeds, Fresh Herb Vinaigrette
|Banh Mí
|$13.00
Falcon Lake Farms Pork, Pickled Onions, Jalapeño, Cilantro, Sambal, Aioli, on French Baguette
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Napa Cabbage, Chicken, Cured Cucumber, Cashews, Sesame Seeds, Snap Peas, Crispy Garlic, Bean sprouts, Ginger-Soy Vinaigrette, Broccoli, Spicy Peanut Sauce