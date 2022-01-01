Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Sixth Ward

Sixth Ward restaurants
Sixth Ward restaurants that serve fried rice

Dumpling Haus image

DUMPLINGS • NOODLES

Dumpling Haus

2313 Edwards St#180, Houston

Avg 4.7 (184 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Fried Rice$10.00
Egg, peas, carrots, and corn fried rice topped with green onions.
More about Dumpling Haus
Xin Chao image

FRENCH FRIES

Xin Chao

2310 Decatur St, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1389 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SBR Fried Rice$18.00
More about Xin Chao

