Flautas in Spring Branch
Spring Branch restaurants that serve flautas
Lazy Oaks Beer Garden
10158 Long Point Rd, Houston
|FLAUTAS
|$9.00
Three fresh flour tortillas filled with cheesy and spicy chicken, deep fried, and topped with pico de gallo, queso fresco, pickled red onions, and cilantro. Served with a side of queso and salsa verde.
Cascabel Mexican Vegan
1415 Murray Bay St, Houston
|Las Flautas
|$16.00
3 Crispy corn flautas stuffed with 100% vegan barbacoa topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, crema & our green avocado salsa. Served with a side of spanish or cilantro corn rice & refried pinto beans. It's a party in your mouth. +$1.04 upgrade to our delicious charro beans (contain soy)