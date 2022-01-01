Flautas in Spring Branch

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Lazy Oaks Beer Garden

10158 Long Point Rd, Houston

Avg 4.6 (296 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FLAUTAS$9.00
Three fresh flour tortillas filled with cheesy and spicy chicken, deep fried, and topped with pico de gallo, queso fresco, pickled red onions, and cilantro. Served with a side of queso and salsa verde.
More about Lazy Oaks Beer Garden
Item pic

 

Cascabel Mexican Vegan

1415 Murray Bay St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1377 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Las Flautas$16.00
3 Crispy corn flautas stuffed with 100% vegan barbacoa topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomato, crema & our green avocado salsa. Served with a side of spanish or cilantro corn rice & refried pinto beans. It's a party in your mouth. +$1.04 upgrade to our delicious charro beans (contain soy)
More about Cascabel Mexican Vegan

