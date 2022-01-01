Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Hudson

Go
Hudson restaurants
Toast

Hudson restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

The Rail Trail Flatbread Company - Hudson

33 Main Street, Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad (Takeout)$10.50
romaine, red pepper, red onion, tomato, bacon, crushed herb crouton, marinated grilled chicken, peppercorn ranch vinaigrette
Full Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad (Takeout)$15.50
romaine, red pepper, red onion, tomato, bacon, crushed herb crouton, marinated grilled chicken, peppercorn ranch vinaigrette
More about The Rail Trail Flatbread Company - Hudson
Item pic

 

Welly's Hudson

23 Main Street, Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Large Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza$20.00
Garlic and olive oil, Crisp romaine Caesar salad with grilled chicken.
SM Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza$15.00
Garlic and Oil base, a cheese blend and topped with chilled crisp Caesar salad with grilled chicken.
More about Welly's Hudson

Browse other tasty dishes in Hudson

Mozzarella Sticks

Quesadillas

Chicken Parmesan

Crab Cakes

Sorbet

Tacos

Pies

Waffles

Map

More near Hudson to explore

Marlborough

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Framingham

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Northborough

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Sudbury

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Westborough

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Acton

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Maynard

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Wayland

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston