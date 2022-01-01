Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Hudson

Hudson restaurants
Hudson restaurants that serve cake

Hudson's Restaurant & Catering

GRILL

Hudson's Restaurant & Catering

80 N Main St, Hudson

Avg 4.3 (755 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Triple Layer Chocolate Blackout Cake$9.00
Carrot Cake$11.00
More about Hudson's Restaurant & Catering


 

Zeppes Bistro Hudson

5843 Darrow Rd, Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Italian Rainbow Cake$6.00
Three sponge cake layers filled with
a sweet raspberry jam and almond marzipan. Topped with decadent
chocolate icing, sprinkles & blossom
Belgian Choc Mouse Cake$6.00
Single espresso and liqueur soaked sponge cake layer covered in mascarpone flavored whipped cream and dusted with cocoa - a simple version of the Italian classic!
More about Zeppes Bistro Hudson
Pad Thai Hudson

 

Pad Thai Hudson

5657 Darrow Road, Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Lava Cake$8.00
Tiramisu Cake$6.00
More about Pad Thai Hudson


 

Aladdin's Eatery

44 Park Lane, Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Banana Fudge Cake$6.00
Grandma's Chocolate Cake$6.00
Carrot Cake$6.00
Contains Nuts.
More about Aladdin's Eatery

