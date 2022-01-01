Chicken salad in Hudson

Zeppes Bistro of Hudson

5843 Darrow Rd, Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Romaine lettuce, chicken, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, black olives, onions, croutons and topped with a three cheese blend.
More about Zeppes Bistro of Hudson
Greek Chicken Salad image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

44 Park Lane, Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Chicken Salad$12.75
Gluten-Free. Chopped spinach and romaine, Lebanese Salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped, grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips
Chicken Salad$11.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery

