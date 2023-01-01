Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Huntersville

Go
Huntersville restaurants
Toast

Huntersville restaurants that serve pies

Consumer pic

 

The Neighborhood Cafe

100 Huntersville-Concord Road, Huntersville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Keylime pie$4.00
More about The Neighborhood Cafe
3eb9a883-f2c4-4cb4-846d-f1f3e90bbde1 image

 

Buttermilk Sky Pie - Huntersville

16836 D Birkdale Commons Pkwy, Huntersville

Avg 4.9 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Dozen 4" Pies$66.00
*Choose THIS if you're wanting to order at least 12 mini pies! This price includes an automatic discount* Choose 12 of our delicious flavors to create your own sampler of mini pies!
(Specify quantities of same flavors in Special Instructions)
4 Pie Pack$22.00
*Choose THIS if you're wanting to order at least 4 mini pies! This price includes an automatic discount* Choose 4 of our delicious flavors to create your own sampler of mini pies!
(Specify quantities of same flavors in Special Instructions)
More about Buttermilk Sky Pie - Huntersville

Browse other tasty dishes in Huntersville

Shrimp Tacos

Antipasto Salad

Chili

Chicken Salad

Reuben

Tacos

Salmon

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Huntersville to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (404 restaurants)

Mooresville

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Davidson

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Kannapolis

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (404 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (22 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Boone

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (125 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (406 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (638 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston