Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet potato fries in
Huntley
/
Huntley
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Huntley restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
D.C. Cobb's Huntley - 11808 Coral Street
11808 Coral Street, Huntley
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$6.48
More about D.C. Cobb's Huntley - 11808 Coral Street
More Brewing CO. Huntley
13980 AUTOMALL DRIVE, HUNTLEY
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$5.00
waffle cut sweet potato fries
More about More Brewing CO. Huntley
Browse other tasty dishes in Huntley
Pretzels
More near Huntley to explore
Elgin
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Crystal Lake
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Algonquin
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Woodstock
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Dundee
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Carpentersville
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Hampshire
No reviews yet
South Elgin
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Marengo
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(53 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1808 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
Dixon
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(10 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(393 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(858 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(200 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(690 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(184 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(92 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston