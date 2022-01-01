Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tamales in
Hyattsville
/
Hyattsville
/
Tamales
Hyattsville restaurants that serve tamales
Cocineros | Modern Latin Eatery
3513 East West Hwy, Hyattsville
No reviews yet
Sweet Corn Tamales
$7.00
Fresh made sweet corn tamales served with sour cream.
More about Cocineros | Modern Latin Eatery
Ardmore
8307 Ardwick Ardmore Rd, Landover
No reviews yet
Authentic Chicken Tamales
$2.68
Corn Tamales with Cream
$4.01
More about Ardmore
