Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna sandwiches in Hyattsville

Go
Hyattsville restaurants
Toast

Hyattsville restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches

Vegan "Tuna" Salad Sandwich image

 

Busboys and Poets

5331 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan "Tuna" Salad Sandwich$13.00
Scoop of vegan tuna (chickpeas, relish, nori, onion, celery, carrots, vegan mayo), lettuce, tomato, toasted bread (Vegan).
Possible Allergies: Chickpeas, Onion, Gluten.
More about Busboys and Poets
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mid Atlantic Seafood

3100 Queens Chapel Road, Hyattsville

Avg 4 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.99
More about Mid Atlantic Seafood
Ardmore Carryout image

 

Ardmore Carryout

8307 Ardwick Ardmore Rd, Landover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Sandwich$4.99
More about Ardmore Carryout

Browse other tasty dishes in Hyattsville

Steak Subs

Turkey Bacon

Tuna Salad

Cheese Fries

Snapper

Key Lime Pies

Omelettes

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Hyattsville to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

College Park

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Beltsville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Lanham

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (488 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston