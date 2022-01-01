Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Independence

Go
Independence restaurants
Toast

Independence restaurants that serve hummus

Ophelia's Restaurant & Inn image

 

Ophelia's Restaurant & Inn

201 N Main, INDEPENDENCE

Avg 4.6 (1296 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hummus$12.00
More about Ophelia's Restaurant & Inn
Item pic

 

Jerusalem Cafe - Independence

18921 E. Valley View Parkway, Independence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus$6.00
Simmered chickpeas pureed with tahini, lemon juice and garlic. Garnished with sumac, olive oil, parsley, and hot sauce. Served with pita bread.
Falafel and Hummus Sandwich$12.00
A mix of falafel and hummus stuffed in pita and topped with tahini sauce.
Hummus & Baba Ganoush Combo$7.00
The only time it's okay to double dip. Both of our famous dips, side by side garnished with sumac, parsley, olive oil and hot sauce. Served with pita bread.
More about Jerusalem Cafe - Independence

Browse other tasty dishes in Independence

Mac And Cheese

Fish And Chips

Caesar Salad

Cheesecake

Chicken Tenders

Green Beans

Ravioli

Cobbler

Map

More near Independence to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Lees Summit

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Blue Springs

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Liberty

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Kearney

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston