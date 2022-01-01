Hummus in Independence
Jerusalem Cafe - Independence
18921 E. Valley View Parkway, Independence
|Hummus
|$6.00
Simmered chickpeas pureed with tahini, lemon juice and garlic. Garnished with sumac, olive oil, parsley, and hot sauce. Served with pita bread.
|Falafel and Hummus Sandwich
|$12.00
A mix of falafel and hummus stuffed in pita and topped with tahini sauce.
|Hummus & Baba Ganoush Combo
|$7.00
The only time it's okay to double dip. Both of our famous dips, side by side garnished with sumac, parsley, olive oil and hot sauce. Served with pita bread.